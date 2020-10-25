Northamptonshire remains at COVID-19 medium alert level 1 with more than 1,000 county-wide positive cases this week

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 30th October 2020 16:27

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 13 – 25 October 2020, shows that 1005 residents have tested positive with COVID-19 since last week’s data was revealed.

The county as a whole and all districts and boroughs, except for Kettering, have seen an increase in cases compared to the previous week. Northamptonshire’s total cases are more than five times higher than the average of the weekly totals seen between 31 August and 27 September.

Average daily case figures are reaching the levels of weekly totals seen during the month of September and cases are continuing to rise week on week. The latest week’s figures are likely to increase further as data for the most recent days are subject to reporting delays.

For both genders, the age group with the most positive tests continues to be 10 to 19-year olds, followed by 20 to 29-year olds. Both of these age ranges are socially active and may result in higher case rates due to high levels of social interaction. Cases are also increasing in the over 60s which is of particular concern as these age groups tend to be at greater risk of more severe disease.

In a bid to harness a natural ‘circuit breaker’ as COVID-19 cases continue to rise steeply, Public Health Northamptonshire continues to urge all parents to ‘be firm this half term’ and not to mix households.

Residents are reminded ‘Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,’ and parents and carers are being asked again to ‘be firm this half term’ and meet to play outside in the park instead of private gardens, not to mix households or have sleepovers.

All Northamptonshire’s residents are being warned they must strictly follow the local and national guidance to avoid a further spike in cases and to reduce the likely increase in hospital admissions and pressure on the NHS as winter approaches.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says:

“The coronavirus is now rife across Northamptonshire. Hospital admissions are increasing and look set to continue. Concerns are growing locally that this may impact on other hospital services if something doesn’t change. In the meantime, we know that local evidence shows spread is within and between households so logic dictates that if we don’t mix, we don’t spread!

“Act now to protect yourself, your children, your parents and friends from the virus and avoid more hospital admissions in our county. We are all in this together and I know that most residents are adhering to the rules and advice, but for those who are not, I cannot stress enough the urgency upon which to act now.”

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste), you should self-isolate and book a test. New booking slots are available each evening for the next day and more are released each morning. Pre-booking is essential.

If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household isolating for 14 days - do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

