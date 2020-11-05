  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Motorsport UK confirms the suspension of non-elite motorsport in England until early December

Author: Ben Buesnel Published: 2nd November 2020 14:04

Motorsport UK has consulted on the implications for motorsport in England with the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in respect of the plan to enter a four-week national lockdown on Thursday 5th November 2020.

The governing body confirms that following DCMS guidance it must suspend all non-elite motorsport until 2nd December. Selected elite events officially recognised by the DCMS, which include the British Touring Car Championship, will be permitted to continue.

Motorsport activities in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are subject to prevailing government guidance in those devolved territories. At this time, motorsport as organised sport continues in Scotland, in accordance with Motorsport UK’s comprehensive restart guidance introduced on 4th July. Motorsport is currently suspended in Northern Ireland and Wales, as mandated by the respective devolved governments.

In respect of permits issued for non-elite events in England between 5th November and 2nd December, Motorsport UK confirms that those permits are now withdrawn. Organisers will need to reapply if they plan to hold the event at a later date.

Motorsport UK will continue to monitor the prevailing advice from the UK Government and that of the devolved nations and ensure the motorsport community is updated.

Motorsport UK would like to thank the entire motorsport community for their resilience and hard work throughout the summer months to keep motorsport running and operating safely. During the coming weeks we will be working hard to ensure that as soon as government guidance allows, motorsport can safely resume once again.

To find out more about Motorsport UK - visit www.MotorsportUK.org

