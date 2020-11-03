NN12

>

News

>

Local News Christmas sales and second lockdown news Author: Craig Bees Published: 3rd November 2020 12:15 Plenty of buyers ensure the Towcester property market remains buoyant



With Christmas just weeks away many of you are asking if you can still sell your house before the holiday – and the answer is yes. The Towcester property market remains extremely buoyant and there are plenty of buyers out there looking for homes in all price ranges. Also if you want to take advantage of the stamp duty holiday, the sooner we find a buyer the more chance you have of getting a sale through by the March 31 deadline next year. But remember that many other homeowners are doing the same thing, so the more straightforward the chain (if there is one), the more chance you have of finding a conveyancer who has capacity and your sale going through. House prices remain stable and have even increased in some areas despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the savings that can be made with the stamp duty holiday, be careful not to over price as the longer it takes to sell, the less chance you have of completing in time. If you have any questions call our office on (01327) 359164 and we will be happy to help you. The second lockdown is coming into force this Thursday (November 5 2020) but the good news is the housing market remains open and, as things stand, we are able to continue working. Our property enquiry levels remain at an all-time high, so for now, it's business as usual but please take note of the following. Should the Government need to increase control, which will impact on our ability to work from the office for a period of time, we are able to work remotely. This will enable continuation of contact and to progress sales to the best of our ability.

To help slow the spread of the virus, our office doors are locked and any visitors will have to wear a mask and sanitise their hands.

All viewers are asked a set of Covid 19-related health questions and anyone attending a viewing will be wearing PPE.

Any member of staff showing signs of possible symptoms will be asked to stay at home for a period of 14 days or until they are given a clean bill of health by the NHS. In this scenario, we will do our best to notify everyone who has had contact with that staff member.

We will restrict viewings for elderly clients or clients with known pre-existing medical conditions. Please advise us if this is the case.

We ask that any vendor or tenant who has to self-isolate lets us know immediately by email to towcesterlettings@bartramandco.co.uk or towcestersales@bartramandco.co.uk. If you do not have email available please phone (01327) 359164 and leave a message.

Our online marketing and call/enquiry management systems will be maintained to ensure we continue to work as effectively as possible to minimise any potential disruption to the marketing of our clients’ properties.

We will continue to update you as the situation evolves and we hope you and your families are all able to stay safe. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to email us at either of the above addresses. Monthly draw: why not make November the month you win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club. How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Friday November 27 2020 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail. If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes on offer call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team. Until next time. Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow Tel: (01327) 359164 Fax: (01327) 359166 Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.