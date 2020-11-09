Council offers free webinars for local businesses to help ease the pain of lockdown

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 6th November 2020 10:42

South Northants Council (SNC) has joined forces with Green Umbrella Marketing to offer a series of free webinars to businesses across the district to improve and develop their digital presence.

The webinars which start on Monday (9 November 2020) include: Developing an online marketing strategy; Creating engaging social media content and A guide to paid social advertising.

Councillor Stephen Clarke, SNC portfolio holder for economy and regeneration, said: “South Northants is an attractive destination and we have many young and more established businesses across the district.

“As we enter a month-long lockdown, we want to do all that we can as the local authority to support our local businesses during these difficult times and to help them to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing environment.

“It is more important than ever that your business has a digital presence, especially if your physical outlet has to be closed, and these webinars can help you achieve that”.

SNC wants all businesses within South Northants to take advantage of the expert advice available through the webinars to ease the struggle of the ongoing challenges during the pandemic.

This month will also see the launch of the Council’s ‘Think Local - Support Small Businesses’ campaign, which urges residents and local visitors to support the independent traders that are the lifeblood of South Northants economy.

From food shopping and buying Christmas presents, to home maintenance and hiring consultants, SNC’s message is clear ‘Think Local’.

Managing Director of Green Umbrella, Christina Robinson commented: “In the current climate it is so important to get your online presence right as this becomes the shopfront for your business dealings now more than ever.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SNC who are addressing this problem head on and through our expert services, giving businesses free tools to learn, adapt and grow.

Our business has been going for 10 years and we are passionate about giving back to businesses in Northamptonshire. This series of digital webinars is a great way to help connect businesses and consumers and re-unite the community at a time when things are extremely challenging for everyone.”

For more information and to book a place on one of the webinars please visit https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/274/business-support-and-advice/477/small-business-saturday/4

