Northants County Council opens public consultation on route for Farthinghoe bypass

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 5th November 2020 18:48

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for Highways and Place, said: “The Farthinghoe Bypass improvement works are set to alleviate congestion and improve travel for larger vehicles, as well as reduce the impact on air quality in this area. Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for Highways and Place, said: “The Farthinghoe Bypass improvement works are set to alleviate congestion and improve travel for larger vehicles, as well as reduce the impact on air quality in this area.

Northamptonshire County Council is inviting the public to have their say on the route for the A422 Farthinghoe Bypass during a consultation taking place between November 6th and midnight January 3rd 2021.

The A422, which runs through the village of Farthinghoe, currently suffers from sub-standard geometry, a narrow carriageway and high traffic volumes, making it difficult for large vehicles to pass each other. These issues are expected to be made worse by the level of development proposed in Banbury and Brackley which will lead to increased traffic through the village.

The bypass is intended to remove through traffic from the centre of the village and reduce the frequency of conflict between HGVs, enhancing the lives of many residents in Farthinghoe and improving air quality in the area.

Following a public consultation in 2015, Farthinghoe Bypass is expected to run to the north of the village and will have an overall length of approximately 2.5km, with a 7.3m wide single carriageway.

Residents and other interested parties are now able to share their views on four northern route options in order to identify a preferred route to be taken forward for further development.

Residents of Farthinghoe will receive a leaflet with further information about the upcoming consultation including how to speak to a member of the project team and how to participate if they are unable to view the consultation online

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for Highways and Place, said: “The Farthinghoe Bypass improvement works are set to alleviate congestion and improve travel for larger vehicles, as well as reduce the impact on air quality in this area.

“I’m delighted to hear feedback from members of the public and look forward to seeing this beneficial work begin.”

For more information on the consultation and to have your say please click here. You can join the e-bulletin list and keep up to date by emailing farthinghoe@kirewsp.co.uk. We will use your email address to only update you on progress regarding the Farthinghoe Bypass.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.