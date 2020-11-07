Historic narrowboats line-up at Stoke Bruerne

Author: Lynda Payton Published: 7th November 2020 13:54

L to R Nick Lake, Friends of Raymond; Kirk Martin & Alison Cannon, Narrow Boat Trust; Rob Westlake, Sculptor Volunteer Team; Tim Coghlan, Braunston Marina; Roger Goulder, Friends of Raymond; Lynda Payton, Friends of The Canal Museum; Louise Stockwin, The Canal Museum and Steve Bagley, The Canal & River Trust. Photo credit: Kathryn Dodington



The Friends of The Canal Museum, The Friends of Raymond and the Narrow Boat Trust were absolutely delighted to be able to arrange a line-up of historic working boats Sculptor, Nutfield and Brighton at Stoke Bruerne last week so they could each receive a donation of £1,000 from Tim Coghlan of Braunston Marina.



Historically Tim has supported all three charities from the proceeds of the annual Historic Narrowboat Rally & Canal Festival held in Braunston at the end of June. However, like most events, Covid-19 had intervened causing it to be cancelled this year, so it was quite a surprise to all three recipients when Tim called them to say he still intended to go ahead with the donations. Standing on the canalside outside the Canal Museum, where all three boats were tied up together, Tim said: ”In making these three donations - 1,000 each to the Narrow Boat Trust, the Friends of Raymond and the Friends of the Museum at Stoke Bruerne, Braunston Marina is proud to give its support to preserving these ‘precious cargoes’ of former working narrowboats: And also to supporting the good people who volunteer their services to do so, especially in these difficult times”.



Friends of The Canal Museum Chairman, Lynda Payton, standing on the stern of museum boat Sculptor, said: “We have been totally in awe of Tim's continued generosity to the Friends and Sculptor over the entire life of our charity, but we are especially thankful this year when our own fundraising has been halted by the virus”.



Kirk Martin and Alison Cannon on the Narrow Boat Trust’s butty Brighton were on their way back to Braunston after a coal run down the Oxford Canal to Reading and Newbury on the K&A, returning via the Thames to the River Wey and Brentford. Friends of Raymond's Nutfield was on loan to the Narrow Boat Trust while their own motor, Nuneaton, was undergoing extensive repairs. Nick Lake from The Friends of Raymond joined Kirk and Alison at Stoke Bruerne.



Kirk Martin NBT’s Crewing Co-ordinator on board Brighton said: ”The Narrow Boat Trust has benefited previously from the generosity of Tim Coghlan not only by welcoming us to the Historic Boat Rally at Braunston Marina each year and giving us very useful publicity but also by making donations and this donation of £1,000, presented at Stoke Bruerne, comes at a time when we are completing major hull work on our motor boat Nuneaton and may have work to do on our butty Brighton in the near future. As far as we know we are the only charity which allows any one joining us to learn the skill of working loaded narrow boats along the waterways of Britain”.



Nick Lake added on behalf of The Friends of Raymond: “Tim was a founder member of The Friends of Raymond in 1996 and a prime mover in the effort to save Raymond, the last wooden working boat, and have her rebuilt in 2000. Tim remains our Patron, and without his ongoing support in both cash and kind over the years, it is unlikely that the charity would have survived. In a year in which our income has been severely reduced, this donation will go a long way towards helping us continue the never-ending work of keeping both Nutfield & Raymond afloat and we are indebted to him for his generosity.”





