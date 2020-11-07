Northamptonshire’s Community Resilience hub continues to provide support for the most vulnerable

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 7th November 2020 08:46

Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council said: “As we enter a second national lockdown period, it is important that we continue to support those who are most vulnerable in our local communities. Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council said: “As we enter a second national lockdown period, it is important that we continue to support those who are most vulnerable in our local communities.

The countywide Community Resilience hub was set up at the start of April to help those needing support or assistance during periods of isolation or for those who are vulnerable. As we enter a second national lockdown period, the Local Resilience Forum wants to reassure residents that support is available for anyone who needs it.

The local Coronavirus support line which is run by Northamptonshire County Council continues to provide support for anyone who requires help with accessing food, medication or for those who are lonely.

District and Borough Council teams continue to provide localised support in communities, working together with the County Council to ensure that those in all areas of the county can access the help they need.

Although shielding has been paused, people on the new Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) list will be written to shortly. This letter will confirm that they are on the CEV list. Residents who don’t receive a letter but believe that they should be on the list can register here https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-shielding-support.

Northamptonshire County Council’s Community Resilience team plan to phone individuals on the CEV list to make sure that they are aware of the ongoing support that is available.

Those that are self-isolating or have been told to through the local test and trace system can also use the service to get support.

Self-isolation can be a challenging time and many residents will have their own support networks; friends, family and neighbours. We would encourage residents to use those local networks where possible so that the support on offer from the Community Resilience hub can go to those who are most in need or those without their own support networks.

The Community Resilience hub continues to work on plans to escalate support if required. Voluntary organisations connected through the Northamptonshire Emergency Response Corps are also ready to step back up if required.

Volunteers and voluntary groups that were set up at the start of the pandemic, have continued to work tirelessly in supporting and engaging with their communities. They will be supported with more regular communications throughout the lockdown period.

Councillor Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council said:

“As we enter a second national lockdown period, it is important that we continue to support those who are most vulnerable in our local communities.

“The pandemic has developed a real sense of community spirit across the Country and I would urge people once again to look out for neighbours, friends and family. Maintain contact by telephone or online calls and do use the helpline if you have no other support and need assistance. Together, we will get through this.”

Residents who require additional support can call the coronavirus helpline on 0300 1261012 option 5 from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.