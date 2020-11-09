NN12

>

News

>

Local News Big Boost for Towcester's Waters Author: John Newman Published: 9th November 2020 09:01 Towcester and District Angling Association (TDAA) contributed to the cost... BUT the majority of the bill is being footed by lake owners Aiden and Chris Jones – and on YOUR behalf we sincerely thank them for their most generous initiative. Thank you. Towcester and District Angling Association (TDAA) contributed to the cost... BUT the majority of the bill is being footed by lake owners Aiden and Chris Jones – and on YOUR behalf we sincerely thank them for their most generous initiative. Thank you.

HUNDREDS of small Tench – plus more than 250 fast-growing carp – have just been added to Towcester & District waters!



And the carp – stocked into SILVERLAKE – are from the same source as some added (at 6 to 8 inches) to another lake more than 15 years back...a lake which produced fish of 47lb a 50-13 over the past few months!



No one can say our fish will hit quite those heights as the other water is extremely fertile, and other factors such as average temperatures probably played their part.



But stockings elsewhere have shown time and time again that there is no reason why they should not go well into the upper 30s in Silverlake.



Silverlake's fish included around 200 fish of 6 to 8 inches (which may well be 2lb+ next summer or the following spring) and some 65 in the 4lb to 5lb bracket.



Towcester and District Angling Association (TDAA) contributed to the cost... BUT the majority of the bill is being footed by lake owners Aiden and Chris Jones – and on YOUR behalf we sincerely thank them for their most generous initiative. Thank you.



At ASTWELL some 200 chunky little Tench, between six and nine inches in length, have gone into the top pond in a bid to kickstart a tinca population boost.



OK, the new Tench will never grow quite as fast as Silverlake's new carp – but they are guaranteed 'good growers' none-the-less – and are intended to add new blood to the water's gene pool.



That stocking is being funded via a three-way split between water-owner Edwin King, the club...and an incredibly keen and generous TDAA member.



That man, such is his love for the pond, stumped up £500 (while wishing to remain anonymous) towards the cost!



Again, thank you that man and thank you Edwin. Your contributions are really appreciated.



Astwell's stocking (which we finally managed to get in between lockdowns) follows on from the thousands of pounds spent – with the help of an Environment Agency grant – on physical improvements, more of which are to come, carried out on the top pond over the past couple of years.



Please note, small Tench are notorious for 'disappearing' until they reach weights of around a pound-plus. Hopefully that will be late next summer or early in the following one.



All in, the future is looking good for both waters...AND THOSE WHO FISH THEM. Enjoy.





John Newman

Development Officer HUNDREDS of small Tench – plus more than 250 fast-growing carp – have just been added to Towcester & District waters!And the carp – stocked into SILVERLAKE – are from the same source as some added (at 6 to 8 inches) to another lake more than 15 years back...a lake which produced fish of 47lb a 50-13 over the past few months!No one can say our fish will hit quite those heights as the other water is extremely fertile, and other factors such as average temperatures probably played their part.But stockings elsewhere have shown time and time again that there is no reason why they should not go well into the upper 30s in Silverlake.Silverlake's fish included around 200 fish of 6 to 8 inches (which may well be 2lb+ next summer or the following spring) and some 65 in the 4lb to 5lb bracket.Towcester and District Angling Association (TDAA) contributed to the cost... BUT the majority of the bill is being footed by lake owners Aiden and Chris Jones – and on YOUR behalf we sincerely thank them for their most generous initiative. Thank you.At ASTWELL some 200 chunky little Tench, between six and nine inches in length, have gone into the top pond in a bid to kickstart a tinca population boost.OK, the new Tench will never grow quite as fast as Silverlake's new carp – but they are guaranteed 'good growers' none-the-less – and are intended to add new blood to the water's gene pool.That stocking is being funded via a three-way split between water-owner Edwin King, the club...and an incredibly keen and generous TDAA member.That man, such is his love for the pond, stumped up £500 (while wishing to remain anonymous) towards the cost!Again, thank you that man and thank you Edwin. Your contributions are really appreciated.Astwell's stocking (which we finally managed to get in between lockdowns) follows on from the thousands of pounds spent – with the help of an Environment Agency grant – on physical improvements, more of which are to come, carried out on the top pond over the past couple of years.Please note, small Tench are notorious for 'disappearing' until they reach weights of around a pound-plus. Hopefully that will be late next summer or early in the following one.All in, the future is looking good for both waters...AND THOSE WHO FISH THEM. Enjoy.John NewmanDevelopment Officer Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.