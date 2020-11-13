New Stalls at Towcester Lockdown Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th November 2020 11:14

New Stalls at Lockdown Market

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th November 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th November 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



The market will be held in accordance with the new lockdown measures, which means that unfortunately the new craft and charity stalls will not be allowed to attend this time, although Pictures In Wood will still offer online sales.



However, there will still be two brand new stalls at the market this month. The first of these new vendors, Nutcellars, will be selling macadamia nut products, and the other new stall will be offering a variety of fudge products. They will be joining the regular food stalls at the market.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.