Work to Begin on Towcester Bells

Author: Joanne Wilby Published: 10th November 2020 10:03

In 2019 an appeal was launched to enable work to be undertaken on the wonderful ring of twelve bells which sit in the tower of St Lawrence Church in Towcester. These bells were installed in the church in 1990, thirty years ago now, and the bell scheme project then was undertaken entirely by the local band of ringers at Towcester, with help from fellow ringers and friends from the local area and beyond, and under the supervision of John Taylor Bell Foundry in Loughborough.

At that time, the four oldest bells (dating from the early 17th century) of the six then in the tower were gracefully retired to form part of the clock chimes which can still be heard today. A redundant ring of eight bells were purchased from a tower in Todmorden, Yorkshire, and thanks to generous donations from the ringers themselves and other people with an interest in Towcester, sufficient funds were raised to enable a complete ring of twelve change-ringing bells to be installed. At the time, Towcester was only about the 100th place in the world to have a ring of twelve bells, alongside such famous places as St Paul's Cathedral, York Minster, and Exeter Cathedral. They are recognised as one of the finest rings of twelve bells for their weight in the world.

However, the tight constraints of the budget meant that many of the fittings of the bells, including the wheels to which the bell ropes are attached, were re-used. This meant that by 2019 the wheels and other wooden parts of the installation were more than 100 years old. Hence the need for an appeal which was generously supported by the people of Towcester and beyond, as well as charitable institutions, the ringers themselves and the local Peterborough Diocesan Guild of Ringers. After months of planning, and of course some delays caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic, we are very pleased to say that the work of replacing wheels and repairing other parts of the installation will be going ahead over the next couple of weeks. Once again members of the local band will be heavily involved in the work, led by Taylor's of Loughborough, and carried out following all Covid-secure guidelines and procedures.

If you are lucky you may catch a glimpse of the old bell wheels outside the church when they are dismantled and brought down the tower. As part of the recent fund-raising effort people were offered the chance to buy an old wheel, and the demand outstripped supply! Bell wheels often adorn gardens, sometimes used as the basis for a herb garden. We have a wheel hung against the wall of our cottage, trying to encourage a very spindly honeysuckle to grow through it.

Rest assured the work will not alter the sound of the bells of St Lawrence at all, but it should certainly improve what is known as the "go" of the bells for the ringers on the end of the ropes. The St Lawrence Society of Ringers would like to thank everyone who has so generously supported us and enabled us to "complete" the project which began back in 1989.

