Flood action week in Northants

Author: Josh Nicholson Published: 9th November 2020 13:56

“Flood Action Week is a fantastic initiative. We often do not think it will affect us. However, floods can hit anyone, at any time, and this project works to highlight how important it is to be prepared for the unexpected.” “Flood Action Week is a fantastic initiative. We often do not think it will affect us. However, floods can hit anyone, at any time, and this project works to highlight how important it is to be prepared for the unexpected.”

This week is Flood Action Week and areas of Northamptonshire at risk of flooding could secure further preventative measures to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding through an initiative from Northamptonshire County Council.

Alongside the Environment Agency, Northamptonshire County Council is supporting Flood Action Week.

The aim of the project is to make the public aware that with climate change already causing more frequent, intense flooding and sea level rise, we all need to know what to do, should the worst happen.

According to the Environment Agency, the average cost of flooding to a home is around £30,000. Flooding also brings a significant risk to life.

There are, however, some simple things you can do to prepare for flooding. Knowing what to do in a flood could help keep you and your family safe, and save you thousands of pounds in damages and disruption.

The Community Flood Resilience Pathfinder Scheme, which aims to make them better able to deal with flooding and emergencies, still has places. The projects aims to promote resilience to communities in Northamptonshire, work with up to 30 of them to develop and improve preparedness to flood risks, to support those communities with implementation and enhance the role and training available to Northamptonshire surface water flood wardens.

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said:

“Being a victim of flooding is a distressing experience and can have long term implications for those involved.”

“The Pathfinder scheme is designed so that flood resilience measures are tailor-made for the individual communities by mixing historical experience with information from a professional survey.”

“Quite often it is some very basic measures that are needed to make a significant difference, so any communities that think they could benefit should really apply.”

“Flood Action Week is a fantastic initiative. We often do not think it will affect us. However, floods can hit anyone, at any time, and this project works to highlight how important it is to be prepared for the unexpected.”

Any community can apply for the Pathfinder scheme, with it being aimed at geographical areas. These can be villages, residents’ groups, industrial estates or a group of town centre businesses.

To apply for the Pathfinder scheme or for more information, go to the website by using this link: https://www.floodtoolkit.com/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.