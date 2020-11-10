  • Bookmark this page

Rotary SANTA FUN RUN to Lapland - Virtually

Author: Steve Howe Published: 10th November 2020 09:08

Join the Rotary and Rotaract clubs of Northampton and E-Club of D1070 for a virtual run to Lapland from December 6th to the 13th 2020 inclusive. 

  • Help us get Santa and his elves to his village of Rovenaniemi, Lapland.  
  • We need to run or walk 2,850KM and we only have 8 days to get there.  
  • You can do as many KM as you want as often as you want.
  • We will be running an accumulator through the week so once you have signed up you can track your progress through the dedicated STRAVA group which is free to join
  • All the entry fees will be going to Cynthia Sperncer Hospice and Rotary supported charities so they can continue to support Northampton families in and extremely difficult time
  • If you don't have a costume or can't make one, don't worry you can buy a suit from us
  • We want you to dress to impress and post pictures so others can see how you're doing
  • Put on your costumes an GET GOING......
Find out more and sign up at www.rotaryeclub1070.org/santa 
Donate to your charity via TOTAL GIVING http://givi.ng/1124836
Record your distance on STRAVA www.strava.com/clubs/772181 
 

Raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice or your chosen Northampton Charity by creating a TOTAL GIVING page for Sponsorship and Donations.

Use this QR Code to sign up... 

 If you want to know more about Rotary, the exciting family of like minded people and the skills development opportunities pleas either go to our website www.rotaryeclub1070.org or email secretary@rotaryeclub1070.org.

