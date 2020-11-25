NN12

Local News Towcester Camera Club welcomes Danny Green: “Lands of Fire & Ice” Author: Anne Gray Published: 11th November 2020 13:42 Bull Elk in the mist - Photo: Danny Green

On Wednesday 25th November 2020, Towcester Camera Club welcomes Canon ambassador and outstanding wildlife photographer Danny Green for a virtual evening of peerless images. Danny’s “Lands of Fire & Ice” presentation is based on several photographic trips to Yellowstone, Iceland and Japan and showcases the wildlife that make these geothermal areas their home. Expect stunning, scenic images – waterfalls, active volcanoes, boiling mud-pots, icebergs, glaciers, lakes, stunning sunsets – alongside equally stunning images of the animals that live in these extreme habitats. For a sneek preview, take a look at https://dannygreenphotography.com/gallery/



The above, and future, external speaker talks are open to non-members by payment of a £5 fee via our website: http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/autumn-speakers.php - or contact me via the website contact page. A dedicated link will be provided to subscribers. Future ‘Pay-Per-View’ External Speaker Events

Wednesday 20th January 2021 – ZOOM - Bob Brind-Surch "Smart Shooting Part One"

This talk is aimed at less experienced photographers, although it will provide all members with an opportunity to review their technique. He will then return in October 2021 to deliver “Smart Shooting Part Two: From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary”, outlining more challenging techniques to take your photography to the next level. See



Wednesday 17th February 2021 – ZOOM - Steve Williams "Street Photography"

In his own words: "I buy a lot of photography books of other people’s work and study their techniques and styles and use them as ideas so I can "see" my own pictures in what is around me, in particular Joel Meyerwitz, William Eggleston, Martin Parr, Saul Leiter, Stephen Shore, Peter Fraser... The list goes on... . I'm interested in photographs in the urban environment and street photography. I prefer colour photography and look to capture compositions from the urban environment using natural and man-made colours."

See



Wednesday 3rd March 2021 – ZOOM - Justin Minns "A Learning Curve"

"I am a full-time professional landscape photographer, specialising in capturing atmospheric images of East Anglia. The clients I work with include the National Trust and English Heritage. Over the last few years, I have become increasingly absorbed by landscape photography. This presentation aims to pass along some of the things I have learnt during that time, illustrated by plenty of images." See



The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page



Anne Gray – Chairperson, Towcester Camera Club The club is happy to answer enquiries via its website contact page http://www.towcestercameraclub.co.uk/pages/contact.php or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/717208911681719/ Membership for the remainder of the current season (until 31st March 2021) is £9 plus £3 for each external speaker event.