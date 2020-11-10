Towcester Evening WI Raise £350 from handmade mask sales

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 10th November 2020 12:16

Featured in the photo is Zoe Finch from Northamptonshire Health Charity and Sue Hamilton, President of Towcester Evening WI, along with donations of toiletries for patients at Northampton General Hospital collected from WI members.

Towcester Evening WI has been able to raise the sum of £350 from the sale of handmade facemasks and these funds are going towards the creation of a Reflective Garden at Northampton General Hospital.

This garden will provide a safe and quiet space in the grounds of the hospital and will be dedicated to staff and patients who have died there from Covid-19.

The WI also took along 50 facemasks for non-medical staff and patients at the hospital. These were all made by Jenny Liversidge, a member of Weedon Lois WI, who also made all the facemasks that raised the funds for the Reflective Garden.

(This handover took place just before lockdown.)

