Towcester Mill Click & Collect this Friday

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 11th November 2020 06:50

Towcester Mill Brewery is operating a Click & Collect service this Friday, even though its Tap Room is temporarily closed due to the current lockdown.
 
All bottled and draught beer orders can be made online at the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and collected from the Mill between 11am and 3pm on Friday 13 November 2020. 
 
"We have six different bottled beers available at the moment," said director, John Evans. "Our beers range from 3.8% abv to 5.2% abv so we hope there's something to suit everyone's tastes. Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker, Mill Race, Roman Road and Saxon Shield are all in stock and you can buy them online as three bottle gift packs, six bottle jute bags, a case of just one type of beer or a mixed case of 12.
 
"We've also got draught beer available too; so if you fancy a 4-pint flagon to kick start your Friday evening or a 5L or 10L draught beer box, then place your order now so we can make sure it's ready for you!"
 
Towcester Mill Brewery will be holding more Click & Collect sessions over the next few weeks - the latest information about what's available and when it can be collected can be found on its Facebook page or website. Its speciality festive beers are due in soon!

