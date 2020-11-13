Northamptonshire County Council helps 20 couples tie the knot before lockdown 2.0

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 13th November 2020 08:54

The recent announcements of a second national lockdown mean that many couples have had no choice but to amend or cancel their upcoming wedding plans.

Following the news from Central Government earlier this month, Northamptonshire County Council helped a total of 20 couples move their wedding ceremonies to the days preceding the second lockdown.

In addition, the local authority also supported wedding venues in the area by hosting some of the ceremonies that would otherwise have had to be cancelled altogether.

Thanks to the efforts of Registration Service staff, ceremony officers, the customer advice team and the registrars, 20 couples were able to secure their happy-ever-after before the new guidelines were put in place.

Councillor Sandra Naden Horley, Cabinet Lead Member for Corporate and Community Services at Northamptonshire County Council, said: “The efforts that everybody in the team has gone to in order to ensure that we accommodate these couples has been nothing short of exceptional.

“This year has been a very difficult one for a vast number of people, and this won’t be the first time that some of these couples have had to move or postpone their ceremonies due to the impact of coronavirus.

“The fact that we’ve been able to help them in some way and provide them with the means to go through with their ceremonies is something that we’re very proud of.”

Newlyweds Mr and Mrs Coombes, said of their big day: “We did it! After another potential postponement we were able to get married on Wednesday, just before lockdown.

“Sincere thanks to everyone at the Registration Service who helped make it happen. We are so happy to finally be the new Mr and Mrs Coombes!”

