Local News Property Tips: how to deal with condensation Author: Craig Bees Published: 17th November 2020 10:08 Warning: watch out for home condensation this winter



As the nights draw in and the days get damper and colder, we get lots of calls and messages asking about problems with condensation. So I thought it would be a good idea to use this week’s column to suggest ways of how to deal with it.





What exactly is condensation?



The appearance of water on cold surfaces, occurring where moist air comes into contact with air, or a surface, which is at a lower temperature. Water produced from condensation is generally noticeable where it forms on non-absorbent surfaces (such as windows or tiles) but it can form on any surface and may not be noticed until mould growth or rotting of material occurs.



Why does it matter?



Condensation can make a property less pleasant to live in and, worse still, cause damage. To avoid unnecessary costs, it is important that you take steps to limit condensation build-up.



How can you reduce it?



Normal daily activities produce a lot of moist air very quickly. To minimise the amount of moist air, which leads to the formation of condensation, you need to:

Cover pans when cooking and don’t leave kettles boiling longer than necessary.

Avoid using paraffin and portable bottle gas heaters.

Dry washing outdoors. If it’s raining, use a clothes airer in the bathroom with the door

closed and the window or fan open.

Do not dry washing directly on room radiators as this produces more water vapour and

cools the room at the same time. Ask yourself ‘Where will all the water vapour from the

drying clothes go?’

Run the cold water first when filling a bath to prevent steam production.

Ventilation



Your home can be ventilated without creating draughts by: Keeping a small window open a little or by opening a window ventilator when the room is in use.

Opening the kitchen or bathroom windows to let steam and moisture out.

Using an extractor fan (they only use 20% of the power of a 100watt lightbulb).

Ventilate your bedroom by leaving a window slightly open at night.

Closing the kitchen and bathroom doors when the rooms are in use to stop the warm moist air producing condensation in other cooler rooms.

Don’t clutter wardrobes and cupboards; this could stop air circulation.

Don’t block ventilators, air bricks and chimneys.

Dry your windows & windowsills every morning

Don’t push beds and sofas against outside walls which are always colder and attract condensation. Make sure there is a nine inch (225cm) gap. Bedding can get damp if air cannot circulate around it.

Heat your home



Keep the heat on low all day in very cold weather as condensation is less likely to form in warm houses.



If you have any questions about condensation please call us at our Towcester offices on (01327) 359164



The second lockdown came into force last Thursday (November 5 2020) but the good news is the housing market remains open and, as things stand, we are able to continue working. Our property enquiry levels remain at an all-time high, so for now, it's business as usual but please take note of the following. Should the Government need to increase control, which will impact on our ability to work from the office for a period of time, we are able to work remotely. This will enable continuation of contact and to progress sales to the best of our ability

To help slow the spread of the virus, our office doors are locked and any visitors will have to wear a mask and sanitise their hands.

All viewers are asked a set of Covid 19-related health questions and anyone attending a viewing will be wearing PPE.

Any member of staff showing signs of possible symptoms will be asked to stay at home for a period of 14 days or until they are given a clean bill of health by the NHS. In this scenario, we will do our best to notify everyone who has had contact with that staff member.

We will restrict viewings for elderly clients or clients with known pre-existing medical conditions. Please advise us if this is the case.

We ask that any vendor or tenant who has to self-isolate lets us know immediately by email to towcesterlettings@bartramandco.co.uk or towcestersales@bartramandco.co.uk. If you do not have email available please phone (01327) 359164 and leave a message.

Our online marketing and call/enquiry management systems will be maintained to ensure we continue to work as effectively as possible to minimise any potential disruption to the marketing of our clients’ properties.

We will continue to update you as the situation evolves and we hope you and your families are all able to stay safe. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to email us at either of the above addresses. Monthly draw: still time to enter November’s draw and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club.



How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Friday November 27 2020 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.



If you're thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes on offer call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team. Until next time. Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow Tel: (01327) 359164 Fax: (01327) 359166