New logo signals fresh start for public services in West Northamptonshire

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 16th November 2020 18:07

Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “A logo is a small but important part of creating a new council.



A new draft logo design for the upcoming West Northamptonshire Council has been published today, Monday, 16 November 2020.



The final iteration of the design was created after almost 2,000 people took part in a survey on three initial drafts.



The most popular designed was modified to take into account comments made during the survey and will be presented to the West Northants Shadow Executive on Tuesday, 24 November 2020.



If approved, it will become the symbol of the new council and will be used on buildings and letter heads for many years to come.



“This design signals a new start for public services in the area while also recognising what was good about our past - that there is a shared desire to work together to make this a good place for people to live.



“I’m extremely pleased so many of you took the time to take part in the survey. It demonstrates that residents care about this change to a Unitary council and I don’t intend to disappoint them.”

New logo revealed.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Chair of the West Communications and Engagement Task and Finish Group, said: “I’m really proud of this recommended design for the future West Northamptonshire Council – and I hope people throughout our communities will be too.



“We feel it provides a strong and distinctive identity for the new West Northamptonshire Council, and if approved, we look forward to seeing it rolled out in the new year.”



The logo was created by talented in-house graphic designers, rather than commissioning an external design agency, to avoid any further cost to the taxpayer.



Three interlinking rings represent the joining of the current council areas being incorporated into West Northamptonshire – Northampton Borough, South Northants and Daventry. The colour of each ring is the primary colour of each existing council logo.



A simplified outline of Northamptonshire’s ‘Rose of the Shires’ emblem surrounds the rings to represent the county’s heritage, and is a feature added in response to public feedback.



The new logo is to be used widely, conforms to accessibility standards and is designed to be visible to everyone, including people with visual impairment.



On 1 April 2021, the eight existing councils in Northamptonshire –Corby, Daventry, East Northants, Kettering, Northampton, Northamptonshire County, South Northants and Wellingborough – will be replaced with two brand new unitary councils, one covering West Northamptonshire and the other covering North Northamptonshire.



The unitary councils will be responsible for all public services provided to residents and businesses in their areas, providing more efficient service delivery and greater opportunities to transform services and increase value for money. Many services currently delivered by the County Council will be split between the two new councils.

