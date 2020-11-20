NN12

>

News

>

Local News Brewery Bottle Shop open this Friday! Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th November 2020 07:42 Brewery Bottle Shop open this Friday! Towcester Mill Brewery will be opening its Brewery Bottle Shop this Friday, 20 November 2020, between 11am-4pm for Click & Collect customers and those who wish to browse.



"We're so delighted with the support we've been given during this second lockdown," said director, John Evans. "As our Tap Room is temporarily closed for another couple of weeks we have to make sure all our loyal customers can get hold of their favourite beers every week! And, now we're opening our Bottle Shop too, customers are welcome to have a browse if they'd rather look in person rather than order online."



Towcester Mill Brewery will be managing the numbers within the Shop at any one time and ensuring everyone adheres to the current Covid guidelines. All customers are asked to wear a mask and sanitise their hands as soon as they enter the building and there is also a one-way system in operation.



"We've got our core bottled beers available, including all gift packs for three, six and 12 bottles. Draught beer is also going down well; lots of customers seem to want to pick up their draught beer ready for the start of the weekend. Having fresh, draught beer at home is definitely the next best thing to having fresh, draught beer at the pub!"



The Bottle Shop also has a number of Lyme Bay wines, gins, vodka, sparkling wine and cream liqueurs available, but when they're gone, they're gone...



"The team here has been busy getting our festive beers and Christmas gift packs ready," added John, "so when the Shop is open Friday you might be able to pick up an early Christmas present - check out the website or pop in to see what's new!"



The latest information about what's available and what's new online and in-store can be found on Towcester Mill Brewery's Facebook page or website, www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Any orders for draught beers are best to be pre-ordered online before they are collected. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.