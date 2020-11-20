  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Just to say a big thankyou for running a story on my songwriting programme :) have had some very positive feedback!"
- Actually Amy
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Brewery Bottle Shop open this Friday!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 18th November 2020 07:42

Brewery Bottle Shop open this Friday!Brewery Bottle Shop open this Friday!

Towcester Mill Brewery will be opening its Brewery Bottle Shop this Friday, 20 November 2020, between 11am-4pm for Click & Collect customers and those who wish to browse.
 
"We're so delighted with the support we've been given during this second lockdown," said director, John Evans. "As our Tap Room is temporarily closed for another couple of weeks we have to make sure all our loyal customers can get hold of their favourite beers every week! And, now we're opening our Bottle Shop too, customers are welcome to have a browse if they'd rather look in person rather than order online."
 
Towcester Mill Brewery will be managing the numbers within the Shop at any one time and ensuring everyone adheres to the current Covid guidelines. All customers are asked to wear a mask and sanitise their hands as soon as they enter the building and there is also a one-way system in operation.
 
"We've got our core bottled beers available, including all gift packs for three, six and 12 bottles. Draught beer is also going down well; lots of customers seem to want to pick up their draught beer ready for the start of the weekend. Having fresh, draught beer at home is definitely the next best thing to having fresh, draught beer at the pub!"
 
The Bottle Shop also has a number of Lyme Bay wines, gins, vodka, sparkling wine and cream liqueurs available, but when they're gone, they're gone...
 
"The team here has been busy getting our festive beers and Christmas gift packs ready," added John, "so when the Shop is open Friday you might be able to pick up an early Christmas present - check out the website or pop in to see what's new!"
 
The latest information about what's available and what's new online and in-store can be found on Towcester Mill Brewery's Facebook page or website, www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Any orders for draught beers are best to be pre-ordered online before they are collected.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies