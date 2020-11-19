  • Bookmark this page

Northamptonshire County Council awarded £1.3m from Tranche 2 of the Government’s Active Travel Fund

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 19th November 2020 09:02

Northamptonshire County Council has been awarded £1.3m from Tranche 2 of the Government’s Active Travel Fund, to create safer spaces for cycling and walking. The funding comes as a survey undertaken by Kantar Media last month reveals that 65% of people across England support reallocating road space to cycling and walking in their local area. Nearly 8 out of 10 people (78%) support measures to reduce road traffic in their neighbourhood.

In Northamptonshire, the new money will fund measures to be implemented on the Billing Road corridor in Northampton. 

With the funding allocated, NCC will now develop detailed proposals for creating cycling facilities along Billing Road between York Road and Rushmere Road, as well as interventions along Wellingborough Road, Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South. The scheme designs will be in line with Department for Transport’s guidance for new cycling infrastructure which encourages light segregation to separate cyclists from other road traffic. 

These measures will give people the opportunity to choose cycling and walking for their day-to-day journeys, as part of wider government plans to boost active travel, while also building greener environments to benefit the nation. 

NCC will carry out consultation on the schemes before they are implemented to receive feedback from pedestrians, cyclists and motorists as well as businesses and organisations located in the local area.

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for Highways and Place, said: “We are delighted to receive the second tranche of funding, which provides another boost for Northamptonshire as we support the recovery of the economy. 

“We now have the funding we need to progress our proposals to improve the walking and cycling facilities along the Billing Road.  

“As we have previously announced, we are no longer progressing the original ideas for making a section of Billing Road one-way and are working up alternative proposals.  The first step will be consultation and engagement on those proposals, which we expect to do in the new year.”

Find more information about this initiative here.

