Help us to build a better and stronger community for all

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 19th November 2020 12:39

South Northants Council (SNC) is calling upon residents to take part in a short survey to help them develop their Building Stronger Communities Strategy.

The draft strategy highlights the key issues facing communities across South Northants and sets out a four-year approach to tackling inequalities and creating strong sustainable communities for all residents.

Councillor Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing said: “We have developed the priorities with a broad range of partner organisations, including elected representatives, community groups and local organisations.

“We are a large, rural district, which despite being generally affluent, has hidden poverty and disadvantage and specific local challenges, such as isolation and connectivity. These have been highlighted more than ever this year with the pandemic, and we have addressed these inequalities in our plan.”

The strategy outlines proposals to increase community resilience, reduce isolation, improve wellbeing and to positively shape the future for the residents of South Northants by enabling more people to have a voice.

There are four main themes in the strategy:

People : Enable residents to live safe and healthy lives.

: Enable residents to live safe and healthy lives. Engagement : Enable more residents to participate in building stronger communities.

: Enable more residents to participate in building stronger communities. Resilience: Build the capacity to deliver meaningful interventions for local communities.

Build the capacity to deliver meaningful interventions for local communities. Place: Create identity, culture and connection to our localities.

Residents can comment on the specific areas they are interested in.

Cllr Cooper went on to say: “We want to develop our proposed plans with members of the public, service users and community groups and welcome your suggestions to help shape how we deliver this strategy to meet local needs.

“With your help we can make sure South Northants continues to be a great place in which to live and work for both existing and new residents.” You can find the draft strategy here: www.southnorthants.gov.uk/strongercommunities

And complete the survey here: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/StrongerCommunitiesConsultation2020

Or you can email your comments to SNC’s Healthy Communities Team at:

healthy.communities@southnorthants.gov.uk

The consultation is open until 27 November 2020.

