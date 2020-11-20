Northamptonshire’s residents are urged to protect the over 60s and the NHS, and not to be ‘COVID complacent’ and take the virus into their homes

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, says: “Act now to protect yourself, your children, your parents and friends from the virus and avoid more hospital admissions in our county. If you must go out then practice COVID-19 safe behaviour or you could take the virus back to your loved ones at home.

All Northamptonshire’s residents are being told they must continue to follow the national guidance to avoid a rise in cases and if they must leave the house; to be super alert to the dangers of transmission.

This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the recent COVID-19 cases and rates over the period 9-15 November 2020, shows that 1,642 residents have tested positive with COVID-19 since last week’s data was revealed.

Northamptonshire’s total cases in the last week are nearly nine times higher than the weekly averages seen last month.

Of significant concern amongst Public Health and NHS officials is the continuing rise in cases in the over 60s. These age groups tend to be at greater risk of more severe disease and COVID-19 hospital related admissions are already happening.

Northamptonshire’s residents are being told that if you can’t minimise your contact with the over 60s, due to caring or childcare responsibilities, then you must minimise your contact elsewhere.

“Those of you who need to leave home for work, essential shopping or school runs; on buses, trains, or car-sharing – you must not be complacent. Wearing a face mask, using hand sanitizer or washing hands regularly and keeping a safe distance at all times are all essential practices if we are to prevent further transmission. Practice these behaviours consistently everywhere you go and you will be reducing the risk to yourself and others.”

All pregnant women and those with long term conditions are also being reminded to have the flu jab. Health leaders want to ensure all eligible residents are protected against the flu before the implementation of a robust and effective COVID-19 vaccination programme.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste), you should immediately self- isolate and book a test. New booking slots are available each evening for the next day and more are released each morning. Pre-booking is essential.

If you test positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household isolating for 14 days - do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.

