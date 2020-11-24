Help us improve the air quality for South Northants

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 24th November 2020 14:19

Residents can now have their say on the Council’s vision for tackling air pollution in the district, with the opening of the consultation on the South Northants Air Quality Action Plan for 2021 to 2026.

The plan outlines the actions that South Northants Council (SNC) proposes to improve air quality for those who live and work in the district.

A 12-week consultation on the proposed plan opens this month (November 2020) and finishes on 1 February 2021.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services said: “Air pollution is a serious issue that impacts us all, but the very old, young and unwell suffer the most.

“The proposed actions in our plan aim to reduce pollution levels in order to improve the quality of life, health, and welfare of our residents.”

SNC first produced an Air Quality Action Plan in 2008 as part of the Council’s statutory duties required by the Air Quality Management Framework.

Nitrogen dioxide levels have been coming down across South Northants over the past 10 years, thanks in part to actions put in place by SNC, which include working with the Highways Agency to address traffic congestion on the A5 and A43 and the installation of electric vehicle charging points within the district.

Cllr Bambridge went on to Say: “Technology and the future needs of the district have of course evolved, and we must consider these changes in order to continue reducing pollution levels and improving the air quality.

“SNC is working to get the Towcester relief road built and opened as soon as possible, as this will be highly significant in improving air quality in the area.”

SNC wants to hear your views, observations, opinions and ideas on improving air quality.

You can comment on the plan through the website, in writing or by email.

Copies of the draft Air Quality Action Plan can be found on our website www.southnorthants.gov.uk/consultation.

