Smoke Street returns with a one-off special this Sunday Author: Crispin Slee Published: 25th November 2020 08:15

The unique collaboration which saw hundreds of people flock to an outdoor feasting event in Northampton over the summer will be reinvented this weekend to offer a little light relief during Lockdown 2.0.



The Smoke Pit, a popular restaurant in the town, and street food pop-up Bite Street NN are getting together once more to provide people with an alternative to cooking for themselves this Sunday.



They will be using a huge mobile smoker to cook-up an amazing Smoke Street Sunday lunchtime takeaway feast, featuring four types of meat, onion seed Yorkshire Puddings, maple and sesame charred carrots, smokey gravy and a trio of sauces.



The lunch will be served hot as a takeaway only at Bite Street’s new winter home at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground in order to ensure it is Covid and Lockdown 2.0 compliant.



Bite Street boss Crispin Slee said: “The team at The Smoke Pit will be cooking up a feast - 18 hour oak smoked brisket, smoked chicken thigh, leg of lamb and pork loin, both smoked for 12 hours.



“They’ll be working through the night, tending the fire in the smoker, in order to get everything ready. It really is something quite special for the winter and a complete one-off.



“We’re hoping it will bring people a little bit of cheer during this difficult time. It’s also helping to keep the chefs in work and both the restaurant and the event alive.”



Mr Slee has kept Bite Street going during Lockdown 2.0 by moving to a drive-in, take-out kerbside service and says that the Sunday lunch will operate in a very similar way.



He said: “The lunches need to be ordered in advance. It’s £39 for a mighty sharing platter for two which includes dessert. The meal will be served to people without them even needing to get out of their cars.



“All the hot food is in foil containers which can go straight in the oven when people get home so everything is piping hot ready to be enjoyed round the dinner table.”



The full menu is available at

