Local News Racing Point preview Bahrain Author: Will Hings Published: 26th November 2020 09:25 Quickfire Questions with Lance Stroll and Checo Perez driving for Silverstone based F1 Racing Point ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2020



Lance Stroll



Q: What’s your favourite corner on the Bahrain Grand Prix circuit?



LS: “The quick-fire changes of direction in Turns 5 and 6 are exciting and pretty high-speed, but the most challenging corner follows not long after in Turn 9 – it’s really easy to lock-up the front left and that can really affect your stint and race. As always, Turn 1 will be the key overtaking spot.”



Q: What do you make of the Outer Track that we’ll race on in the second Bahrain event?



LS: “It looks like it will put on some good racing! There are certainly not many circuits with just 11 corners. The layout suggests it will be extremely tight in qualifying with some very close lap times. That’s going to potentially produce a really exciting grid that could open it up for some great racing on the Sunday. We’ll prepare as best we can for a new layout and everyone’s going to be in the same boat going into the weekend.”



Q: Having taken time to reflect, what do you take away from the Turkish Grand Prix weekend going forwards?



LS: “Obviously, at first I was frustrated by it all because after the amazing high of taking pole position, we led more laps than anyone else in the race only to not make the podium. Now that we’ve understood why the tyres didn’t perform as expected, I can take the positives from it all. The first stint - building a lead - showed what is possible and it’s all useful experience for the next time we’re fighting up near the front of the field.”



Sergio Perez



Q: What do you make of the Bahrain Outer Circuit?



SP: “Obviously, we’ve yet to really see it in action, so it’s a big unknown – even with all the pre-event preparation. It certainly looks very exciting and I think it will put on an entertaining race. I think traffic could be an issue in qualifying and the race, so that could be a big factor on the Saturday.”



Q: You have great memories of Bahrain, having taken a podium there in 2014. What do you remember about those times?



SP: “It was a very special moment in my career and it’s incredible to think it happened in only my third race with the team. It’s amazing to think that we’ve scored five more podiums together since that day. It’s always a great feeling to revisit the circuit and remember 2014.”



Q: You come to Bahrain off the back of a second place in Turkey – do you feel the momentum is with the team once more?



SP: “Yeah, there is definitely a great atmosphere in the team right now. I also want to fight for P4 in the Drivers’ Championship and we managed to take that position after a great result in Turkey. That gives me confidence going into Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. We want to be fighting for podiums and the chance to sign off this era on a real high for the team and myself.”





Five Things to Look Out for on the Outer Track Teams will once again run the C2-C4 range, improving familiarity, but the challenge of the circuit will be very different. Significant track evolution may be possible due to the hundreds of laps done in the first Grand Prix event, but that potentially means the “new” part of the circuit used for the Outer Track layout will not be in such good shape.

If the grip plays out as expected, the pole position could be well under the 55-second benchmark time.

The Outer Track race will be 87 laps in distance, which is a whole 16 laps more than fellow short circuit Red Bull Ring.

The event is most likely to reward an efficient car, trading downforce for less drag, however the circuit roughness and windy conditions will still be a factor. The timetable also suggests that temperatures could be 3-4C cooler than the opening Grand Prix in Bahrain.

With the Bahrain Outer circuit retaining two of the three DRS zones from the "normal" circuit, the DRS on-time in qualifying is expected to be extremely significant – this adds a further dimension to the choice of downforce level.