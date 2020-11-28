Northamptonshire Libraries partners with Winter Mini Challenge to help local children reach their reading goals

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 28th November 2020 08:46

Winter Mini Challenge throughout December and January, to encourage local children to build upon their reading skills.

Winter Mini Challenge throughout December and January, to encourage local children to build upon their reading skills.

This year’s challenge theme is ‘Everyone is a Hero’, where children who take part will meet characters from books published by ‘Knights Of’, including Knights and Bikes (written by Gabrielle Kent; illustrated by Rex Crowle), High-Rise Mystery (written by Sharna Jackson; illustrated by Wumzum), and the Run series (written by Jason Reynolds; illustrated by Selom Sunu).

The challenge starts on Tuesday 1 December 2020 and ends on Friday 15 January 2021.

To take part, children simply need to read three or more books of their choice. Every time they finish a book, they can add it to their Challenge website profile and leave a short book review.

Reaching their online reading goal will unlock a virtual badge and a special ‘Everyone Is A Hero’ certificate to print off and keep. There are also fun activities, videos and reading recommendations on the website, plus a competition that participants can get involved in.

Children can borrow their chosen books through Northamptonshire Libraries’ select and collect service. There are also lots of children’s eBooks and eAudiobooks available on the elending platforms, which participants can borrow to read on computers or Apple and Android devices.

If they aren’t currently members of the library, they can join as virtual members online, which will mean they can access these resources easily. To secure access, they simply need to visit the library service website.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of the council, said: “Reading is such an essential skill to acquire - and activities like the Mini Winter Challenge really encourage a love of books from a young age.

“We’re so pleased that our library services can provide the tools needed for local children to take part, honing their skills, gaining confidence in reading, and developing a genuine enthusiasm for creativity and imagination.”

To find out more, visit the Northamptonshire Libraries website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.