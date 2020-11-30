Trading standards reminder on phone scammers and cold callers

Northamptonshire residents are being reminded to say no to phone scammers and cold callers.

The advice comes following complaints received by Northamptonshire County Council’s trading standards from people who have been contacted by a company claiming to be selling healthcare aids.

The company is telephoning people with the aim of following up their call with a visit in person, and is reported to be using aggressive and pushy sales practices. These calls have not come from an NHS organisation or representative.

County council cabinet member for place and environment Councillor Jason Smithers said: “Unfortunately callers like this tend to target elderly and vulnerable people. Bogus callers can pose as representatives from genuine organisations and try to pressure people into organising a visit and making a sale.

“If you are suspicious, advice from trading standards is never to provide any personal information and to hang up straight away. You can then check on official websites for genuine contacts for these organisations to check if the callers are real.

“And if you are concerned about whether a scheme or offer is legal or legitimate, you can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."

