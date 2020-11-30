  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Trading standards reminder on phone scammers and cold callers

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 30th November 2020 08:35
County council cabinet member for place and environment Councillor Jason Smithers said: “Unfortunately callers like this tend to target elderly and vulnerable people.County council cabinet member for place
and environment Councillor Jason
Smithers said: “Unfortunately callers like
this tend to target elderly and vulnerable
people.

Northamptonshire residents are being reminded to say no to phone scammers and cold callers.

The advice comes following complaints received by Northamptonshire County Council’s trading standards from people who have been contacted by a company claiming to be selling healthcare aids.

The company is telephoning people with the aim of following up their call with a visit in person, and is reported to be using aggressive and pushy sales practices. These calls have not come from an NHS organisation or representative.

County council cabinet member for place and environment Councillor Jason Smithers said: “Unfortunately callers like this tend to target elderly and vulnerable people. Bogus callers can pose as representatives from genuine organisations and try to pressure people into organising a visit and making a sale.

“If you are suspicious, advice from trading standards is never to provide any personal information and to hang up straight away. You can then check on official websites for genuine contacts for these organisations to check if the callers are real.

“And if you are concerned about whether a scheme or offer is legal or legitimate, you can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies