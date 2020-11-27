NN12

Local News New campaign to help Feed NN Author: Crispin Slee Published: 27th November 2020 15:40

The entrepreneurs behind The Smoke Pit and Bite Street NN have a launched a new campaign to help feed people who are hungry this festive season.



Called Feed NN: Feeding the NNeighbourhood, it will begin this weekend with free roast dinners being handed out to people in need in Northampton.



Bite Street boss Crispin Slee said: “We don’t want anyone to go hungry this Christmas so starting this weekend we’re going to be doing our bit to help out.”



On Sunday, James and Matt Ingram, the brothers who run The Smoke Pit, will be running a Sunday lunch service using their outdoor smoker.



It features four different kinds of smoked meat, onion seed Yorkshire Puddings, maple and sesame charred carrots, smokey gravy and a trio of sauces.



James said: “For every Sunday lunch platter people buy, we’re going to build a free meal for people in need.



“Each meal has five parts - meat, potatoes and three veg. Five platters makes one free meal. We'll add a Yorkshire pudding on the house.



“So when people are feeding themselves this weekend, they’ll also be feeding someone in need.”



Matt Ingram said: “This is just the start. We’ve got lots of other ideas and we’ll be backing a big fundraiser to help Feed NN next week.”



Feed NN will be working alongside The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, founded by the landlady of the Swan and Helmet in Grove Road Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, to help people in need in Northampton. Teresa's team of volunteers will deliver the meals on Sunday.



The Smoke Pit’s Sunday lunch sharing platter for two is available for takeaway at Bite Street’s winter home at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground in order to ensure it is Covid and Lockdown 2.0 compliant.



Pre-orders only via

