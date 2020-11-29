Towcester represents county in Small Business Saturday’s virtual roadshow

Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 29th November 2020 09:26

Towcester hosted the only stop in Northamptonshire of the Small Business Saturday UK’s virtual roadshow, which offered an extensive range of free business support to local employers. On Friday, 20 November 2020 many local businesses got involved with the virtual visit, which showcased some of the district’s employers to a national audience and helped raise the profile of South Northamptonshire as a great place to work, live and visit.

With the aim to support, encourage and uplift small businesses across the country facing the challenge of a second wave of Covid-19 restrictions, the online tour formed a central part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday itself on 5 December 2020.

Council members from South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) and local MP, Andrea Leadsom also attended the online roadshow to show their passion for helping local businesses and residents.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for economy and regeneration, said: “I am delighted to host the only stop of the first ever Small Business Saturday virtual bus tour in the County.

“We have a number of excellent businesses in the district, so anything that we can do as a local authority to raise awareness of their fantastic offer is extremely worthwhile.



“Many challenges have arisen due to the pandemic. However, we have demonstrated resilience and worked tirelessly to support local businesses.

“We whole-heartedly endorse the message for everyone to think local and support small businesses for Small Business Saturday and all year round."

Now in its eighth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and support the businesses in their communities.

Amanda Davies from local company, Green Umbrella Marketing, was interviewed during the tour. She commented: “This year has obviously been a really tough year for a lot of small businesses, and back in March, we saw quite quickly a shift in how these businesses wanted to market themselves.

“We’re really pleased to work with South Northamptonshire Council’s Economic Growth Team to offer a series of free webinars every Monday evening for local employers to develop their digital marketing skills.”

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, added: “This year Small Business Saturday's mission has never been more important.

“It is vital that we continue to support small businesses as this crisis continues. It was fantastic to see so many small businesses from across Towcester join The Tour 2020.

“Things are really hard for small businesses right now, so they need as much support as possible, particularly from their local community. The tour offered a huge dose of this, along with a lot of inspiration and fun to boot. Thanks to everyone who got involved.”

There is still time for businesses to access the extensive range of support from Small Business Saturday UK and get involved with the national Small Business Saturday event on 5 December 2020.

For further information, including all of the support SNC are offering to local employers and residents, please visit the Council’s website – www.southnorthants.gov.uk/smallbizsat or contact the SNC Economic Growth Team on 01327 322230.

