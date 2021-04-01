Logo agreed for West Northamptonshire Council

The new logo for the upcoming West Northamptonshire Council has been given the go-ahead and will become the symbol of the unitary council when it comes into being on 1st April 2021.

Members of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Executive approved the logo at their meeting on 24 November 2020, in what is a significant step forward in shaping the identity of the new council.

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Chair of the Communications and Engagement Task and Finish Group for West Northamptonshire, said: “We’re very pleased with this logo, and feel it provides a strong and distinctive identity for West Northamptonshire, which will help people relate to their new council.

“The feedback from the survey really assisted us in shaping the logo, so I am very grateful that so many people took the time to give us their views.

“The design is a clear symbol of our councils coming together and also pays tribute to the county’s historic ‘Rose of the Shires’, making it both relevant and recognisable.”

Cllr Ian McCord, Leader of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Authority, said: “This is a logo we can be really proud of, which reflects our shared desire to work together, to create a fresh start and bright future for public services.

“As my fellow members of the Executive have also said, it displays a strong message of unity, which is important for the future of everyone in West Northamptonshire.”

The logo is formed of three interlinking rings, to represent the joining of the current council areas being incorporated into West Northamptonshire – Northampton Borough, South Northants and Daventry. The colour of each ring is the principal colour of each existing council logo.

A simplified outline of Northamptonshire’s historic ‘Rose of the Shires’ emblem surrounds the rings to represent the county’s heritage, and is a feature added in response to public feedback.

The logo was developed by in house graphic designers, after almost 2,000 people took part in a survey to choose their favourite from three initial drafts. The most popular design was then modified following an analysis of the feedback given.

