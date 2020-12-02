Towcester Mill Brewery expands opening for December

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd December 2020 08:18

From Thursday 3 December 2020 the Brewery's Bottle Shop will be open Thursday evenings 4pm-7pm, Fridays and Saturdays 11am-3pm and Sundays 12pm-4pm for browsing and collection of online orders.

Towcester Mill Brewery is expanding its opening hours for December to give its customers as much flexibility as it can to buy the perfect festive drink this Christmas.

And there's plenty of gift ideas! Fantastically festive gift boxes showcasing three bottles of beer for just £10, as well as six bottle jute bags for £20 and mixed cases of 12 for £30. If you'd rather fresh, draught beer to enjoy at the weekend then the Mill can offer four-pint flagons and 5L/10L bag in boxes - also perfect for the Christmas break!

However, as pubs can now only open and serve drinks alongside a 'substantial meal', the Brewery's Tap Room unfortunately has to stay closed for the time being. "It certainly is going to be a Christmas we never thought we'd experience," said Brewery director, John Evans. "After eight months of either being shut or open with various limitations, we're now in a situation which is almost unrecognisable for every wet-led pub on the high street. This Saturday 5 December 2020 is Small Business Saturday, which encourages consumer to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities. There's never a better time to shop local than this Christmas so please do if you can!"

Towcester Mill Brewery's website also offers its own Watermeadow Gin, as well as its branded gin goblets, Foxdenton Christmas Gin Liqueurs and gift packs. It has four different types of cider available in four-pint flagons, as well as gift cards, baseball caps and polo shirts. The Bottle Shop also offers various fruit wines, cream liqueurs, vodkas and gin - so take a look online or pop in to see the full range. Cheers!

www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

