George Russell to replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand prix

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 2nd December 2020 09:42

The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce that George Russell will race for the team at this weekend's Sakhir GP, replacing Lewis Hamilton who is unable to compete. The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce that George Russell will race for the team at this weekend's Sakhir GP, replacing Lewis Hamilton who is unable to compete.

The Brackley based Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is delighted to announce that George Russell will race for the team at this weekend's Sakhir GP, replacing Lewis Hamilton who is unable to compete.

George has been released by our partner team Williams Racing in order to join Mercedes this weekend in Bahrain.

He becomes just the fifth driver to race for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team since 2010, and the third Briton to represent Mercedes-Benz in F1 after Sir Stirling Moss and Lewis Hamilton.

George has been a member of the Mercedes-Benz Junior Programme since 2017, when he won the GP3 Series championship as a rookie, before repeating the feat in Formula 2 in 2018. He has been a fully fledged Formula One race driver with Williams Racing since 2019, demonstrating impressive qualifying and race performances during the past two seasons.

"First and foremost, I wish to thank our loyal partners at Williams for their collaboration and open-mindedness in making it possible for George to race for Mercedes this weekend. The conversations with the team at Williams were positive and pragmatic, and those were the key factors in reaching an agreement," commented Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff.

"It will not be a straightforward task for George to make the transition from the Williams to the W11, but he is race-ready and has detailed understanding of the 2020 tyres and how they perform on this generation of cars. George has shown impressive form this year with Williams, playing an instrumental role in their climb up the grid, and I am optimistic that he will deliver a strong performance alongside Valtteri, who will be a demanding reference for him.

"This race will mark a small milestone for us, as we see a member of our Junior programme compete for the works Mercedes team for the first time. We have a job to do this weekend, and the full focus of our sporting efforts will be behind Valtteri and George in order to maximise our points score as a team. But, of course, our thoughts are also with Lewis, and we will be supporting him as much as we can to make a rapid recovery during his period of self-isolation."

The team's driver plans for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be announced in due course following the race weekend.



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.