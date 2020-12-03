Northants County Council launch Christmas Tree Colouring Contest

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 3rd December 2020 11:27

Northamptonshire County Council has launched a children’s Christmas tree colouring contest to brighten up windows and homes across Northants.

Back in the summer, windows were filled with colourful rainbows to say thank you to the NHS and key workers, and the county council hopes to see this once again – but this time with Christmas trees.

The campaign aims to bring some holiday cheer to what is going to be a slightly different festive season, and encourage children to stay indoors and get creative.

Prizes will be available from a range of local businesses, including Boost Trampoline Park, Mooch and The Little Farm Shop Company.

To enter the contest, upload a picture of your creative tree in your window to the Northamptonshire County Council Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages using the hashtag #NorthantsTogether before Friday 18th December 2020.

A Christmas tree template is available to download and print on the county council website, or you can create your own. Winners will be announced the week before Christmas.

Northamptonshire County Council Assistant Director of Corporate and Community Services, Kerry Purnell, said: “Christmas this year is going to be very different for many of us, and although there is hope on the horizon, it is vital that we continue to follow the guidance in place to keep everybody safe and move into the New Year in a more positive position.

“We hope that this contest will provide some entertainment for children while they are staying at home, and hope to see windows across the county look as colourful as they did earlier this year.”

