NN12

>

News

>

Local News Advanced battery tech specialist further expands wtih new premises at Silverstone Park Author: Carl McKellar Published: 4th December 2020 11:03 Delta's development of high-powered battery systems is in demand from cutting edge industry sectors. Delta's development of high-powered battery systems is in demand from cutting edge industry sectors.

Delta Motorsport, a leading UK name in the design and build of high-powered battery systems, and long standing member of the Silverstone Park community, has increased its presence by more than 20% after taking a further new industrial unit at the estate.



Delta has taken a new 10,400 sq ft workshop unit enabling the business to expand its battery system production and testing facilities to serve the aviation, automotive, marine and motorsport sectors.



“This gives us growth capacity, which we need with some of the programmes we are being asked to get involved with,” said Delta co-founder Simon Dowson.



“It also gives us more power and therefore greater testing capability with additional test chambers.”



Delta now occupies 24,000 sq ft across three properties at Silverstone Park. This includes its new unit, plus two more – its main engineering facility and a department specialising in range extenders for electric vehicles.



Founded at Silverstone Park in 2005 by Simon Dowson and Nick Carpenter, it has grown significantly and now employs over 40 people.



Its new unit is one of the 13 HQ-style industrial premises recently constructed by developer MEPC. Of the 258,000 sq ft constructed, this year, only four units remain available to let, ranging in size from 6,000 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft.



MEPC’s Roz Bird, Commercial Director at Silverstone Park, commented: “It has been a challenging year, for everyone, but we have continued on site, with the construction of the new scheme of industrial units.



“I was delighted when Simon at Delta enquired about the new units, to allow the company to expand in to space ‘fit for purpose’ for their latest battery technology expansion ambitions.



“Delta is a shining example of the high-growth potential of the advanced engineering businesses at Silverstone Park and in the Silverstone Technology Cluster.



“They have all the key ingredients for success – engineering capabilities, professional advisers and tenacity and determination to make courageous decisions and deliver, and, I might add, they do all this as well as being one of the top participants in the Inspiration for Innovation schools’ programme.”



Simon added: “Delta’s move to these new premises shows the intent of our business to continue to grow and develop.



“In the years that MEPC have been here, they have delivered what they said they were going to do in terms of facilities that are continuing to grow on site.



“They’ve also really enhanced the social element and the working environment – it’s now a really nice place to visit, to look at and have around you as a business, particularly for the people we employ.



“All the signs are that they want to continue doing that which, added up, help businesses to attract people to the area and to come and work here.” Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.