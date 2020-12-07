  • Bookmark this page

Biggest Towcester Market For Christmas

Author: Nick Holder Published: 7th December 2020 08:47
The market will be held in accordance with the latest lockdown measures, so we can welcome back our craft and charity stalls, just in time for Christmas.
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 11th December 2020, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

We are also lucky to to have 3 new stalls expected, including 2 alcohol vendors, Wharf Distillery and Roman Way Brewery, and a seller of bhajis, samosa, and curry sauces.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
