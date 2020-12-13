The Tove Valley Centre - internal work is well underway

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 8th December 2020 11:01

Work on the inside of the Tove Valley Centre is now well underway. Over the last few weeks, underfloor heating has been fitted to both wings, windows and door frames are fitted and glass will be going in soon. Plumbers have been installing pipework in the ceiling void and Solar Panels have been fitted to both side roofs.

We are now busy preparing for the Tove Valley Centre to open in early Spring, and are thinking about ways in which we can use the building to serve our local community most effectively. In the near future, someone will be in touch with representatives from those Groups and Organisations that have expressed an interest in hiring space within the building for their meetings and activities.

Although we are unable to meet as a Fellowship to celebrate Christmas this year, we do still have a lot of activity planned using Zoom. You are very welcome to join us.

13th December 2020 - Christingle Service at 5pm

17th December - Carols in the Square at 6.30pm

20th December - Nativity Service at 10.30am

20th December - Carols by Candlelight at 6pm

25th December - Christmas Day Service at 10.30am

Please email Melanie, our Youth, Children and Families Team Leader for details about how you can join us: youth@tvbf.co.uk

