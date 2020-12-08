New Northamptonshire Care Record “a huge step forward” to improve patient care

Northamptonshire has taken a big step forward to modernise the way county health and care professionals can access and share their patient records – in a move that will lead to better care experiences for everyone in the county.

The new Northamptonshire Care Record will change the way local NHS and social care organisations use the information they hold about their patients and service users.

All local providers have a duty to keep complete, accurate and up-to-date information about patient care to ensure people can receive the best possible treatment and support. However, when these records need to be shared between different organisations this has previously had to be done via traditional methods such as secure post, fax or email, which can be slow and sometimes unreliable.

The Northamptonshire Care Record will change all this by joining up health and care records digitally so that any professional who’s directly involved in a person’s care can instantly access the information they need to support them.

Earlier this year Northamptonshire Health and Care Partnership appointed Graphnet Health Ltd, one of the country’s leading suppliers of integrated care record software to the NHS and care services, to deliver the Northamptonshire Care Record.

Graphnet is now working with Northamptonshire’s health and care organisations to ensure their IT systems are set up and prepared for the rollout of the Northamptonshire Care Record, which is expected to take place on a phased basis from the end of this year and through 2021.

Professor Andrew Chilton, Medical Director at Kettering General Hospital and Chair of the Northamptonshire Care Record Programme Board, said: “The importance of the new Northamptonshire Care Record to the way we provide health and care services in our county is not to be underestimated – it’s a huge step forward.

“By modernising the way GPs, hospital specialists, nurses, social workers, psychologists, health visitors and other professionals access your records, we’re making it much quicker and easier for you to get the best possible care.

“The information which will be held about you in the NCR is the same as that which is already held about you by your GP or anyone else involved in your care. The difference is that it will be accessible to health and care professionals instantly.

“All information held in the NCR is completely secure and can only be seen by those who are directly involved in your care.

“We don’t need people to do anything as the introduction of the NCR is more about changing the way our IT systems are able to share information across different organisations – but we want everyone to be aware of what’s happening while we get the new service ready for use.”

The Northamptonshire Care Record will enable the sharing of patient information between health and care organisations for the purposes of direct care only. Under the Data Protection Act 2018, this means that individuals do not need to provide consent for their records to be shared in this way.

For further information, frequently asked questions and updates about the Northamptonshire Care Record, visitwww.northamptonshirehcp.co.uk/NCR.

