Covid grant funding to support vulnerable households this winter

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 7th December 2020 12:40

Leader of Northamptonshire County Council Cllr Matt Golby said: “I’m very pleased that we have been allocated this money from the government as it will help make sure that we can continue to do everything we can to support people in the county through this pandemic

Help for people needing extra support this winter will be available following the announcement that Northamptonshire County Council has received funding from the government’s COVID Winter Grant Scheme.



The county council has been given £2,080,000 from the grant which aims to provide support for those households who are most in need with the cost of food, energy and water bills as well as other associated costs. It is primarily intended to support families with children, with 80% of the funding earmarked for these groups.



In Northamptonshire £750,000 from the grant will be used to provide shopping vouchers for families with children who are eligible for Free School Meals during both the Christmas and February half term school holidays. Shopping vouchers will be distributed to eligible families by their schools.



The rest of the grant funding has been allocated to the Household Winter Support Scheme. This scheme builds on existing community resilience work to use a network of established partner organisations to distribute a one-time voucher of support to help those most in need. Individuals will not be able to for a voucher directly, instead partner organisations will be able to apply for vouchers on behalf of eligible households.



The county council has also been allocated £464,280 to support the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable with any hardship they may be facing as a result of the need to take additional precautions, particularly during periods where the virus is more prevalent.



Leader of Northamptonshire County Council Cllr Matt Golby said: “I’m very pleased that we have been allocated this money from the government as it will help make sure that we can continue to do everything we can to support people in the county through this pandemic, and especially those families and children who might be facing hardship. This includes making sure children who are eligible for Free School Meals will receive vouchers during the Christmas school holiday and February half term.



“We have been strengthening our community resilience networks throughout this period, and will be able to build on this further to ensure support is received by those households where it is most needed.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.