Lib Dems Welcome New School

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 12th December 2020 11:07

Liberal Democrat councillors have welcomed the go ahead being given for a new Primary School in Towcester.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Councillor Lisa Samiotis said: “The new Primary School is much needed for our growing town and I was pleased to speak in favour and vote for this new school at SNC’s recent Planning Committee. The County Council must now move quickly to make sure it’s open for next September. Pressure on local schools will only increase if they fail to do so, given there are already 450 new houses built on the Persimmon development alone.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis added: “Ward councillors have been involved in discussing plans for this school over many months and what’s being proposed is much improved on what was originally planned. Liberal Democrat councillors are however concerned that delays might put at risk the school’s opening by September 2021.”



Councillor David Tarbun said: “Liberal Democrats have been calling for improved road crossings and cycleways and it’s good news that we’ve been listened to and that the new developments in Towcester have plans for both. We still do believe that a controlled pedestrian crossing and speed restrictions near the new Primary School are needed and we will continue to campaign for this.”



Liberal Democrat Councillor Martin Johns commented: “This news is very good for Towcester, but I continue to be concerned that investment in Sponne School is lacking and must be addressed. Unfortunately, the Conservatives having bankrupted the County Council, haven’t it seems the funds to invest in our children’s future.”





