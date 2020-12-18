NN12

Local News Silverstone Classic date confirmed for 2021 Author: Deborah Tee Published: 18th December 2020 09:10 The Classic weekend at Silverstone is fixed for end of July • An epic comeback for the festival’s 30th anniversary celebrations • More than 20 races starring the cream of historic F1, GT, Touring and Sportscar racing • Tickets still available at launch prices with full refunds offered should UK government guidelines prevent spectator access



The Classic next summer is now confirmed for the weekend of 30 July-01 August 2021 – and the eagerly-awaited 2021 festival promises to be very special even by its own record-breaking standards.



Already firmly established as the world’s biggest retro racing celebration with unrivalled grids, parades, displays and family entertainment, next year’s event will be back even bigger and better as celebrations get underway for the event’s 30th anniversary.



The 2021 dates for The Classic had already been announced but remained ‘provisional’ until Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, formally ratified its 2021 calendar following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council yesterday (Wednesday 16 December).



With Silverstone’s blue riband British Grand Prix now rubber-stamped for Sunday 18 July, The Classic takes its traditional place in the calendar a fortnight after Formula One headlines at the home of British motorsport.



What’s more, though tickets have been on sale since the start of October, cautious festival-goers who were waiting for a verified date can still take advantage of launch prices. Great news too for anyone still looking for inspiration for that perfect Christmas gift.



“Next summer’s event will be two years of celebrations rolled into one unmissable festival”, enthused Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “After all the disappointments of 2020, festival-goers deserve something very, very special next summer – and the Classic will be back firing on all its cylinders in 2021.”



Over three spectacular days, the packed on- and off-track programme will feature not only the ‘Greatest Hits’ racecard that had been planned to celebrate The Classic’s own 30th birthday in 2020 but also a raft of new 2021 anniversaries, topped by an unmissable race to mark 60 years of Britain’s favourite sportscar: the idolised E-type Jaguar. Other firm-favourites that have been confirmed to date include the FIA Masters Historic Formula One, Royal Automobile Club Woodcote & Stirling Moss Trophy, Historic Touring Car Challenge, Formula Junior, HSCC Thundersports, Yokohama Trophy for FIA Masters Historic Sportscars and the Royal Automobile Club Tourist Trophy for Pre ’63 GT Cars.



Further fuelling the deferred 30th birthday party, all the chart-topping bands due to perform last July are confirmed to take to the stage in 2021 with The Brand New Heavies headlining on Friday evening and Aswad and Scouting For Girls performing much-loved hits on Saturday evening.



Many of the glittering car club anniversary displays and track parades anticipated for 2020 are also being re-arranged for next July and will be further enhanced with all those evocative marque and model milestones being honoured in 2021.



Adult admission starts from £39 with the price of full three-day weekend tickets currently frozen at £105. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6.



Car Club Display packages are also available to car club members as well as a special 30th Anniversary Celebration Package for owners of pre-1990 cars. Show-goers can book with confidence, too, as full refunds or ticket rollovers to the following year are guaranteed should UK government guidelines prevent spectator access at next summer’s event.



With The Classic’s date now set in stone, further details of both the on- and off-track family entertainment will be revealed in the coming months. Full details of tickets for The Classic 2021 at Silverstone can be found at: www.silverstoneclassic.com.

