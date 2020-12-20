Northants Police Christmas Covid 19 restrictions reminder

Author: Northants Police Published: 20th December 2020 09:00

Police remind people to celebrate Christmas while following the coronavirus law and guidance



Christmas is traditionally a time to meet up and celebrate but this year Northamptonshire Police is reminding people of the need to do this in a covid-secure way.

Mass gatherings are illegal and could see the organiser fined £10,000, while attendees could be given a £200 fine.

Last weekend officers handed out four £10,000 fines. Two were given to people who had organised a house party, one was given to a DJ at one of the parties and another to the organiser of a wedding reception.

And following an investigation, a £10,000 fine has been handed out to the organiser of a birthday party in Hazelwood Road, Northampton, which took place on December 5. Four other residents were also issued with £200 fines for being present during the party.

Superintendent Elliot Foskett, said: “I completely understand why people want to meet up and celebrate, particularly after the year we’ve had, however, Covid-19 restrictions are still in place and Northamptonshire remains in Tier 2.

“Infection rates in some parts of the county are high and rising, and our hospitals are busier than they have been at any point in the pandemic, treating hundreds of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire has said we are living on a knife edge in terms of being placed into Tier 3, so it is vital that we all do all we can to help stop the spread of covid and reduce those infection rates.”

Supt Foskett added: “It was disappointing to see that people decided to host house parties last weekend, in one case involving more than 100 people. We have been responding to Covid-19 for nine months, people know they cannot have house parties, so ignorance is not an excuse when police arrive and break it up.

“We will continue to conduct regular patrols throughout the Christmas and New Year period and will respond to reported breaches in Covid-19 legislation.”

You can report someone for breaching Covid-19 legislation online here.

