  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Merry Christmas Everyone

Author: James Rudd Published: 24th December 2020 07:45

Merry Christmas to all visitors and readers of aboutmyarea/nn12 - Santa arrives A very merry Christmas to all visitors, readers and advertisers on AboutMyArea/NN12.Santa arrives

A very merry Christmas 2020 to all readers, correspondents, advertisers and friends of Towcester's only online daily news and what's on portal AboutMyArea/NN12

Christmas is upon us, the last Shopping is being completed, no white Christmas in 2020 but it is the season to be merry!

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas.

James Rudd, Site Editor

Follow AboutMyArea on Facebook and Twitter at TowcesterNews

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies