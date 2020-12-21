  • Bookmark this page

Brackley Library to close for essential improvement works

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 22nd December 2020 13:30
Due to major building works, Northamptonshire Libraries has announced that Brackley Library will be closed and unstaffed from 21 December 2020, for approximately 14 weeks.

The works being undertaken will see improvements to the exterior of the building as well as bringing backroom areas into use as community space. There will also be a general refurbishment of the library area.

During this period, Northamptonshire Libraries will extend the opening hours at Towcester Library for customers wishing to book appointments for browsing or computer use. Staff will also respond to phone calls and emails from Brackley Library customers.   

Customers are reassured that no items on loan from Brackley Library during this time will attract late return charges and telephone assistance will be available via the customer service centre during this time on 0300 126 1000.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, Deputy Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted to have the funding available to be able to achieve major improvements to Brackley Library.

“The site provides essential services for our local residents and we’re excited to see the end result, so that everyone can benefit from the changes made in the new year.

“Residents can be reassured that the improvement works will cause minimal disruption in the 14 weeks of construction, as our other local library services will be on hand to provide any support needed.”

