Police appeal for quad bike owner to come forward

Author: Northants Police Published: 23rd December 2020 11:19

The rider of the quad bike had left the scene before the dog’s owners found her. It is believed they may have possibly ridden off in the direction of the bridleway between Alderton and Shutlanger. Pictured the Alderton end of the Bridleway.

Police officers are appealing for the rider of a quad bike to come forward after the death of a family’s pet dog.

Between midday and 1pm on Sunday, December 6 2020, the dog’s owners heard a loud yelping noise in Stoke Park Wood, and have discovered their six-year-old Lurcher seriously injured.

The owner rushed her pet to the local vet, however sadly due to the serious nature of her injuries, the dog was put to sleep. Prior to the incident, the sound of vehicles in the woods and wheel marks at the scene, suggest the dog was in collision with a quad bike.

The rider of the quad bike had left the scene before the dog’s owners found her. It is believed they may have possibly ridden off in the direction of the bridleway between Alderton and Shutlanger.

Officers believe the quad bike would have sustained damage in the collision, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the quad bike in the area of Shutlanger or Alderton, or who may have been asked to repair the damage.

PC Chris Bird of South Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team is urging the rider or anyone who knows the identity of the rider, to come forward to assist him with this investigation.

He said: “There has been an increase in the use of quad bikes and motorcycles in South Northants recently, and we have been pro-actively working with our partner agencies, to prevent illegal riding to protect those lawfully visiting our countryside.

“This incident highlights the risks and dangers of riding illegally in our countryside and the mindlessness of leaving an animal not only suffering but also for the dog’s owners to find. Someone must know who this rider was.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000673514. Or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.