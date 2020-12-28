  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

West Northamptonshire Council maiden budget a missed opportunity say Lib Dems

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 28th December 2020 09:40
‘The failure of Northamptonshire County Council to deliver its promised efficiencies in 2019/20 have reduced the scope to make lives better for people across West Northamptonshire next year,’ commented Councillor David Tarbun.‘The failure of Northamptonshire County Council to deliver its promised efficiencies in 2019/20 have reduced the scope to make lives better for people across West Northamptonshire next year,’ commented Councillor David Tarbun.
 

The Conservative leadership of the Shadow West Northamptonshire Council are proposing real increases in Council Tax but delivering few service improvements say the Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dem Councillor Jonathan Harris explained ‘The headline Council Tax increase of 4.99% is well above inflation, and hides the fact that many residents across West Northamptonshire will see actual rises well above this figure, yet services will be the same as before.’

There was a real opportunity to rethink how services are delivered and how savings could have been made to invest in improvements for residents and better support for low-income families.

‘The failure of Northamptonshire County Council to deliver its promised efficiencies in 2019/20 have reduced the scope to make lives better for people across West Northamptonshire next year,’ commented Councillor David Tarbun.

’We know the Covid Pandemic has meant a strain on services, but tighter management of NCC by the Tories could have reduced pressure on family budgets hit by reduced incomes,’ added Councillor Sally Beardsworth.

Liberal Democrats have called on the new council to better target support for low-income families and vulnerable residents and commit to wider environmental improvements to make all resident’s lives better.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies