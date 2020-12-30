NN12

Local News Northants enters tier 4 Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 30th December 2020 16:10 Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health Northamptonshire said: “I know that this is exceptionally difficult news for Northamptonshire’s residents and it will mean many plans are disrupted, businesses affected, this will be a very significant blow, especially to those in the hospitality sector. Today’s (30th December 2020) Government decision to place Northamptonshire in Tier 4 is based on the latest available coronavirus data, concern that the rapid rise in case rates may be due to the new mutant strain of virus and is in line with the measures set out in the Government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan.



This means that Northamptonshire is officially being told to ‘Stay at Home’ due to the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus.



With each tier of the four tier alert system comes tighter local restrictions and guidance. The Tier 4 restrictions will start at 00:01h on 31 December 2020.



Under the Tier 4 local restrictions:

You cannot leave or be outside of the place you are living unless you have a reasonable excuse.

You cannot meet other people indoors, including over the New Year period, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble.

Outdoors, you can only meet one person from another household.

Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health Northamptonshire said:



“I know that this is exceptionally difficult news for Northamptonshire’s residents and it will mean many plans are disrupted, businesses affected, this will be a very significant blow, especially to those in the hospitality sector.



“I can only reassure you that, given the data and the current pressure on our NHS services, the Government’s action is absolutely essential. We are now in a situation of exponential growth which, if left unchecked, will lead to a rapid escalation in cases and hospitalisations that could overwhelm our NHS services into the New Year.



“Positive case rates are on an upward trend, hospital services are already at capacity and need to be protected further and the virus is spreading fast so together we must continue together to continue the fight.



“Residents have shown remarkable resilience in combating this virus to date but we are now faced with a new challenge. The virus has mutated to be up to 70 per cent more contagious meaning continued adherence to the guidelines, however restrictive, at this time is absolutely vital.”

