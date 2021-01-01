  • Bookmark this page

Beware of Covid-19 vaccination scam in Northants

Author: Northants Police Published: 1st January 2021 07:44

Since the vaccine was rolled out, reports have been made of people receiving fraudulent phone calls where they are asked to press a number on their keypad or send a text message to confirm they wish to receive the vaccine.

Police officers in Northamptonshire are warning the public to beware of fraudulent calls and text messages falsely offering the COVID-19 vaccination.

Doing so is likely to result in a charge being applied to their phone bill. In other cases, callers are offering the vaccine for a fee or asking for bank details.

People are warned to be alert to these scams. The vaccine is free and your surgery or the NHS will never ask you for money or your bank details. They will also not call you and ask you to press any numbers on your keypad or send them any text messages.

The vaccine is only available from the NHS and your GP surgery will contact you when it is your turn.

At present, appointments are only being offered to:

  • some people aged 80 and over who already have a hospital appointment in the next few weeks
  • people who live or work in care homes
  • health care workers at high risk

You will also need to be registered with a GP surgery in England. You can register with a GP if you do not have one.

The vaccine will be offered more widely, and at other locations, as soon as possible.
The NHS will:

  • NEVER ask you to press a button on your keypad or send a text asking you to confirm you want the vaccine.
  • NEVER ask for payment for the vaccine or for your bank details.If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up.
If you believe you have been the victim of fraud or identity theft you should report this directly to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. If you require consumer advice please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
