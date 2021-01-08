NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market beats Tiers Author: Nick Holder Published: 3rd January 2021 11:23 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th January 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th January 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.





Even under tier 4 Covid restrictions, the market organisers still expect 13 of our regular local food sellers to attend. They provide quality produce which is classed as essentials.



We have lost our charity, craft, and plant stalls, because of the stricter lockdown, and we all hope for speedy improvements and positive changes to the current situation so we can get back to returning to a full market again.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.