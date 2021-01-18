  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Primary schools must move to temporary remote learning to create time for a new, safe plan

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 4th January 2021 09:41
South Northants District Councillor Mark Allen (left) and Lib Dem candidate Justin Nash (right) in Middleton Cheney South Northants District Councillor Mark Allen (left) and Lib Dem candidate Justin Nash (right) in Middleton Cheney
 
The Liberal Democrats are backing calls for all primary schools to move to remote learning until 18 January 2021 and urged Ministers to use that time to “get ahead of the virus” and publish a clear plan to open schools safely.
 
While the Party wants schools to remain open for vulnerable children and those of key-workers, South Northants Liberal Democrat Councillor Mark Allen has warned the Tories have “squandered every opportunity to get ahead of the virus and are wreaking havoc on people’s lives”.
 
The intervention comes amidst growing concern for safety in schools, including headteachers launching legal action to force ministers to reveal data behind the decision for some schools to reopen.
 
The Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to review testing strategies in schools and publish a plan that includes a move to single-school transport and a new pupil bubbling strategy to tackle the new more transmissible strain.
 
Lib Dem Councillor Mark Allen said: “With the government’s own scientific advisors saying that they cannot provide any analysis on what is required to control the new strain of the virus until mid-January, the Government must think again and adopt a plan to get ahead of the virus.
 
“Time and time again, this Government has squandered opportunities to get ahead of the virus in schools and left pupils, parents and teachers understandably anxious if not terrified about returning next week.
 
“For months, Liberal Democrats have been calling on the Government to come up with a proper plan to keep schools open safely. Instead, this latest botched decision and the Tories top-down attitude has once again led to last minute and inconsistent decisions that are wreaking havoc on people’s lives.
 
"Given this new strain of the virus transmits faster, Ministers must think again to get ahead of the virus.
 
Lib Dem candidate Justin Nash added, “Moving primary schools to remote learning until 18 January would create time to work out new pupil bubbling strategies, ensure that all school-transport is single-school only, and build trust in the Government’s school COVID testing strategy so schools can open safely.”
 
South Northants District Councillor Mark Allen (left) and Lib Dem candidate Justin Nash (right) in Middleton Cheney
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies