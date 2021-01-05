Third lockdown latest: estate agents still open for business

Author: Craig Bees Published: 5th January 2021 16:01

Estate Agents: still open for business despite latest lockdown

Good news that despite Monday’s lockdown news, estate agents and the housing market in England are still open for business.

The country’s third national lockdown begins this week (on Wednesday) and will last until mid-February at least - but you can still buy or sell or rent property.

The government’s official guidance for England says that agents, as with all other workers, are advised to work from home wherever possible. But specifically it adds:

You can still move home. People outside your household or support bubble should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary.

Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work. If you are looking to move, you can go to property viewings.

Agents such as ourselves will follow the national guidance on moving home safely, which includes advice on social distancing, letting fresh air in and wearing a face covering.

The latest lockdown resembles the one last spring (2020) in terms of the closure of most other services around the country but it’s business as usual for us.

Pre-qualified viewers will have to fill in a Covid 19 questionnaire as well as wear masks and gloves on all viewings.

