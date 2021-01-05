  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
The Garage at Blakesley

Third lockdown latest: estate agents still open for business

Author: Craig Bees Published: 5th January 2021 16:01

Estate Agents: still open for business despite latest lockdown

Good news that despite Monday’s lockdown news, estate agents and the housing market in England are still open for business.

The country’s third national lockdown begins this week (on Wednesday) and will last until mid-February at least - but you can still buy or sell or rent property.

The government’s official guidance for England says that agents, as with all other workers, are advised to work from home wherever possible. But specifically it adds:

You can still move home. People outside your household or support bubble should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary.

Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work. If you are looking to move, you can go to property viewings.

Agents such as ourselves will follow the national guidance on moving home safely, which includes advice on social distancing, letting fresh air in and wearing a face covering.

The latest lockdown resembles the one last spring (2020) in terms of the closure of most other services around the country but it’s business as usual for us.

Pre-qualified viewers will have to fill in a Covid 19 questionnaire as well as wear masks and gloves on all viewings.

Monthly draw: make January your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday January 27 2021 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

And may I please take this opportunity to wish all of you a happy New Year.

I am proud to say that Bartram & Co have been serving the Towcester area for over 30 years and we will continue to provide you with the best professional service we can.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & CoTel: (01327) 359164 E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

